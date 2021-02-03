Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) (CVE:SEB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) (CVE:SEB)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.17. Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 79,400 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96.

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) Company Profile (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans.

