Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Trading Up 6.2%

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) shares were up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 482,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 336,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $89.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.09.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

