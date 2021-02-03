SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,381,000 in the last 90 days. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $939,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 13.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

