Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $176.96 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.35 and its 200 day moving average is $142.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

