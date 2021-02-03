SnowSwap (SNOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.93 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 187.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $22.93 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $116.16 or 0.00314818 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00053214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00139340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00066360 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00243048 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00056412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00062270 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

SnowSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.