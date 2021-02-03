Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Lifted to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sodexo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 13,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,084. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

