Solana Market Cap Tops $1.57 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Solana coin can now be bought for $6.01 or 0.00016001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $95.10 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solana has traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00065766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.42 or 0.01126657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00047144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00040701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.92 or 0.04600399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About Solana

Solana is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.