Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SEYMF stock remained flat at $$30.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.62.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

