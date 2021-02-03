SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Short Interest Up 16.3% in January

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS WNDW opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. SolarWindow Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $923.07 million, a PE ratio of -144.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

