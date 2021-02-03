SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Short Interest Up 16.3% in January

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS WNDW opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. SolarWindow Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $923.07 million, a PE ratio of -144.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.
SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile
