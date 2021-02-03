SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.45

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 372273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -144.67 and a beta of 2.17.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

