Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.98. Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 9,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.62. The company has a current ratio of 34.83, a quick ratio of 34.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

