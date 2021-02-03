Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Shares Up 6.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) shot up 6.5% on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $20.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Soliton traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.61. 474,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 442,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Soliton by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Soliton by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Soliton in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Soliton by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Soliton by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soliton, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Soliton Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

