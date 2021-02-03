Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOLVY shares. AlphaValue cut Solvay to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Solvay alerts:

OTCMKTS:SOLVY opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Solvay has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.