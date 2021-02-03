SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $38.27 million and $3.16 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,721,237 coins. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

SOLVE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

