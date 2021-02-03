SOMESING (SSX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.56 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00056468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00139412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238455 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00039486 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SOMESING

SOMESING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

