Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

SOFO opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Sonic Foundry has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.80 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

Get Sonic Foundry alerts:

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter.

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video enterprise solutions and services for the for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communications market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, a solution to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.