Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sonos traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 59183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,319.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $1,693,552.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,419.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 763,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,210 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,442,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,610,000 after purchasing an additional 180,805 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,079,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 158,389 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,414,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 672,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,243,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 320,451 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

