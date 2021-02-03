Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.57. 3,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,386. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 111,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $6,040,863.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,922,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,892,486.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 955,492 shares of company stock valued at $55,829,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

