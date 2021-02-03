Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,110,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 54,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. 28,926,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,535,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

