Spaceswap (MILK2) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.29 Million

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded up 252.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Spaceswap token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00004000 BTC on exchanges. Spaceswap has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded up 5,959.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00139484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00064851 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00078026 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00039160 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 2,563,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,437,123 tokens. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

Spaceswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

