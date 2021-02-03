Spartan Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.26 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $20.86 million and $5.26 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 59% higher against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00053214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00139340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00066360 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00243048 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00056412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00062270 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Token Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 62,631,685 tokens. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

