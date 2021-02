SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.16

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 379127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IPE)

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

