SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. 27,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,358. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23.

