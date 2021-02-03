SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,080 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $58,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,636,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.94. 1,488,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,946. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

