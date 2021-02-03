SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,625. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

