SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,515 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $110.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

