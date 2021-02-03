SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 7.34% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 653.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 174,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 66,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,955. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $72.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38.

