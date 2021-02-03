SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Trading Up 5.5%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.84 and last traded at $69.56. Approximately 8,111,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,498,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $349,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

