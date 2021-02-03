Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Spectral Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 497.60% and a negative net margin of 360.71%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

