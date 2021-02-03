Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Spectral Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 497.60% and a negative net margin of 360.71%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

