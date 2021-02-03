Sphere 24-Hour Volume Tops $6,054.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Sphere has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $6,054.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded 81% higher against the dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,759.56 or 1.00059300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024375 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Sphere

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

