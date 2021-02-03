Spiking Market Capitalization Achieves $497,936.28 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $497,936.28 and $113.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 83.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00065766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.42 or 0.01126657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00047144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00040701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.92 or 0.04600399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019808 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.