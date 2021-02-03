Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 15,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 10,108,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.