Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Trading Up 5.4%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $21.67. Approximately 158,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 42,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($12.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($10.73). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

