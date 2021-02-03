SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.42% of SPS Commerce worth $16,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock worth $3,921,682 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $118.06.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.