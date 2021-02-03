SPX FLOW (FLOW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect SPX FLOW to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLOW. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.