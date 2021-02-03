Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,525,307.56 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85.

On Friday, January 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80.

On Monday, November 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $407,142.45.

On Monday, November 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66.

SQ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,238,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,012,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.82. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $246.49. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.82, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

