SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SSAAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 42,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,618. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.