SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Short Interest Up 14.0% in January

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. 68,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,026. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

