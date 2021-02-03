Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.00

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €70.00 ($82.35) and last traded at €66.25 ($77.94), with a volume of 39652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €66.40 ($78.12).

Several analysts have recently commented on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.83 ($71.57).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €60.30 and its 200-day moving average is €52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

