Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.00

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021


Shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €70.00 ($82.35) and last traded at €66.25 ($77.94), with a volume of 39652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €66.40 ($78.12).

Several analysts have recently commented on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.83 ($71.57).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €60.30 and its 200-day moving average is €52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile (ETR:STM)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

