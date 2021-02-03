Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Trading Up 6.4%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 5,151,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,624,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $48.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.