Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI) to Issue GBX 0.71 Dividend

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 60 ($0.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,983. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.30 ($1.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a market cap of £244.12 million and a P/E ratio of 9.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.21.
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) Company Profile
Featured Article: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.