Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI) to Issue GBX 0.71 Dividend

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 60 ($0.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,983. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.30 ($1.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a market cap of £244.12 million and a P/E ratio of 9.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.21.

Get Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) alerts:

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) Company Profile

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.