Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 5.7%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 1,124,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,203,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 223.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
