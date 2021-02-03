Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 5.7%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 1,124,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,203,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 223.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

