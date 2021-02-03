Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Shares Gap Down to $3.61

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.30. Star Equity shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 1,995 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.24.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

