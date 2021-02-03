Starbase (STAR) Trading Up 18% Over Last Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Starbase has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $315,515.18 and $5,148.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.11 or 0.01114514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00047032 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.02 or 0.04605202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019720 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.