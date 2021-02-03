Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after buying an additional 619,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.41. 268,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,128. The firm has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

