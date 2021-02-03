StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of StarHub from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and SD-WAN and cloud connect solutions; and information and communication technologies solutions; Internet of Things, data analytics, and robotics services.

