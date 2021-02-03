Starr Peak Exploration (CVE:STE) Shares Gap Down to $2.11

Starr Peak Exploration Ltd. (CVE:STE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $1.95. Starr Peak Exploration shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 2,010 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.83.

About Starr Peak Exploration (CVE:STE)

Starr Peak Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property comprising 53 mineral claims covering an area of 1,420 hectares located in the northwestern Quebec.

