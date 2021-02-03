StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.28

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $8.86. StarTek shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 66,317 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut StarTek from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $349.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Research analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mukesh Sharda bought 206,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $1,451,834.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StarTek stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of StarTek worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

