State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,514,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,973 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for 3.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 1.00% of State Street worth $255,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $81.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

