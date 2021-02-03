Stellar Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and $1.65 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00053135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00140569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00066798 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00246897 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00187386 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,526 coins and its circulating supply is 22,276,871,470 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

